Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Reaches $0.0577 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and $10,955.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00037741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00099736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00123131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.34 or 1.00030375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.00793308 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.