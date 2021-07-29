Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,538.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

