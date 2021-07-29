Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.