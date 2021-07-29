Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,738.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,462.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

