Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,738.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,462.65. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

