Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

ALTA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,233. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

