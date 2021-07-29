Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,411,620.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

