Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,411,620.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.10.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.