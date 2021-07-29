Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%.

NYSE ATUS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,822,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,360. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

