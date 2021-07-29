Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.11, but opened at $32.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 40,568 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATUS. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.