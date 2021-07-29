Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30.56 ($0.40). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 30.56 ($0.40), with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £22.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

About Altitude Group (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

