AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Position Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $578.99 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $311.76 and a 1-year high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.67.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

