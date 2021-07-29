Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameren by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,389,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,477,000 after acquiring an additional 237,991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $2,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

