América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AMOV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

