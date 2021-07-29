Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.