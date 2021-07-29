Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,435,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.