Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

