Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 34,287 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

