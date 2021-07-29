Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 42,135 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

