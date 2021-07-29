Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $139,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $459.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

