Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.61% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $925,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

