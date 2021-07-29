Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $108.48 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

