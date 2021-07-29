Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 693.48, a P/E/G ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

