Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

