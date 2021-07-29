Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.