Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Purchases 1,000 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Ames National alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,276 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.