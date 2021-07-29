Amit Kumar Acquires 5,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.