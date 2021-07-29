Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRX. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 665,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

