Amon Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

