Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 108,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

