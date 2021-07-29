Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 35,850 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,613,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

