Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

