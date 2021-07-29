Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $10.88 Million Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 594,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.