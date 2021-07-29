Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 121.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after purchasing an additional 119,723 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

