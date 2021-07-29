Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $287.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

