Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $72.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $72.60 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $293.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.30 million to $294.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $299.05 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $301.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BRKL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 467,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

