Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 1,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.