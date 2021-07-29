Analysts Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $843.26 Million

Analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report sales of $843.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.69 million and the lowest is $829.30 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $691.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

