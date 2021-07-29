Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 1,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,940. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $824.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

