Analysts Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.24. 638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,986. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

