Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post $98.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.81 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $392.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.83. 14,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,167. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.