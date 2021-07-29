Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,622,868 shares of company stock worth $227,661,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.