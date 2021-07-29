Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.09. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

ALSN stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

