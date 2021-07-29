Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Gentex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.