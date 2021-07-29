Analysts Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.61 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

