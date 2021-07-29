Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,897 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.