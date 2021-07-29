Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 856,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,677. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

