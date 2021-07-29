Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce $2.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the highest is $2.33 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 798,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,705. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29.

In related news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

