Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,913. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

