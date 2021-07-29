Analysts Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on L. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.13.

TSE:L opened at C$82.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.