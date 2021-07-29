Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

CDNS opened at $144.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

