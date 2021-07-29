Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$137.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$140.00.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

TFII opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

