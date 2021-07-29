Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TFI International (TFII)

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/28/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$137.00.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $104.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.
- 7/27/2021 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$104.95 price target on the stock, down previously from C$140.00.
- 7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $171.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – TFI International is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
TFII opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $115.78.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
